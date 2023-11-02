Of a possible DLC di Lies of P if it is talked for a long time in recent weeks, so the confirmation that the developers are working on additional content is not surprising at all. A different matter, however, regarding the sequel to the action RPG by Round 8 Studio: director Ji Won Choi has in fact announced that he is already working on a second chapter of what we can now define as a series.

The announcement was made in the last few hours with a video message published on the game’s official YouTube channel. No details at the moment, but Choi stated that the studio’s priority is the development of the DLC first, and then the Lies of P sequel.

Finally, for the occasion they were presented the changes that will be made to the game in the future. Among these there will be changes to the balance of weapons, while the difficulty of the game will be altered in the early stages of the adventure, making it actually easier. The fix patch will be released by the end of the month.

