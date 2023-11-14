Since Tuesday morning in Liberia people have been voting to elect the new president of the country, in a run-off between the current president George Weah and the former vice-president Joseph Boakai, after a first round in which neither of them managed to obtain more than 50 percent of the votes. Weah had obtained 43.83 percent of the votes, while Boakai 43.44. It had taken two weeks to complete the counting of ballots and Weah had beaten Boakai by just 7,126 votes out of around 1.9 million voters. Due to such a narrow margin, attention is mainly focused on the 6 percent of voters whose ballots were invalidated in the first round, but also on the approximately 500 thousand people who, despite having the right, had not voted.

This is the fourth presidential election in Liberia since the end of the civil war, fought from 1999 to 2003, and the first without the presence of a United Nations mission: the mission was established at the end of the civil war with peacekeeping objectives (i.e. support local authorities for “peacekeeping”) and in recent years had helped the electoral commission with logistics and had transported ballots by air to the most remote areas of the country. Elections in Liberia take place at the end of the year during the rainy season, which makes it difficult for people to travel long distances due to road conditions. The mission was interrupted in 2018, after the United Nations assessed that the conditions for free and democratic elections in Liberia had been re-established.

George Weah is a very successful former footballer who played for many years at Milan and is very popular in Liberia. In 2017 he was elected with more than 60 percent of the vote and great hopes for change in a country that had long been considered one of the most dangerous and unstable in West Africa.

Weah, founder of the populist Congress for Democratic Change party, had made very ambitious promises: he said he would eliminate corruption, make education more accessible, improve infrastructure, strengthen the economy and set up a tribunal to ascertain responsibilities of the crimes perpetrated during the civil war. In recent years, it has effectively managed to expand access to public education, although not to improve its quality, and has maintained the current conditions of peace, as well as promoted a large number of public works, but has not achieved the same results in other areas, mainly including the economy and corruption, which is still widespread among politicians and public officials.

– Read also: George Weah tries to remain president of Liberia

The centre-right candidate with whom he is competing in the run-off is Joseph Boakai, vice president from 2006 to 2018, who had already lost to Weah in the previous elections. Today, however, he has a better chance of winning due to the dissatisfaction of a part of the population disappointed by Weah’s work due to his failed economic and anti-corruption policies. It is no coincidence that Boakai’s electoral campaign slogan is “Rescue”, which refers to the candidate’s objective of “saving” the country from Weah’s bad decisions.

While on the one hand Weah has kept some promises, in these six years he has failed to improve the economic situation of Liberia, which remains among the poorest countries in West Africa also due to two violent civil wars and a major Ebola epidemic, which officially ended in 2015.

According to the World Bank, in 2022 the economy had grown by 4.8 percent, driven by the production of gold, rice and cassava, but more than 80 percent of the population was still experiencing moderate or severe food insecurity. In recent years, the youth unemployment rate and inflation have increased and some of Weah’s economic maneuvers have been highly criticized: in 2019, a wage harmonization measure had reduced the salaries of public employees, while the elimination of rice subsidies , one of the country’s main staple foods, and the resulting increase in its price had led to major opposition-led protests in December 2022.