Weah admits defeat in Liberia’s presidential election

Outgoing Liberian President George Weah conceded defeat in Tuesday’s presidential election and congratulated his opponent Joseph Boakai, whose victory was confirmed on Saturday with new data from the electoral commission. The democratic outcome of these elections breaks with the series of coups that have occurred in recent months in the region.

“This evening, the CDC (Weah’s party) lost the elections, but Liberia won. This is a moment of elegance in defeat.”, Weah, a former soccer star elected in 2017, said in a speech on public radio Friday night. “I spoke to President-elect Joseph Boakai to congratulate him on his victory,” Weah said.

The results published today by the electoral commission, representing 99.98% of the seats, gave 50.64% to Boakai, 78 years old, and 49.36% to Weah, who slightly increased his score. However, Weah admitted on Friday evening that he would not be able to close the gap. Data published by the Electoral Commission on Friday, representing more than 99% of the seats, gave 50.89% to Boakai and 49.11% to Weah. Boakai had a lead of just over 20,000 votes. About 2.4 million Liberians were called to vote on Tuesday and turnout exceeded 65%, according to data published on the Election Commission’s website.

In addition to the choice of the person who will lead this country in search of stability after years of civil war and the Ebola epidemic, One of the issues at stake in the elections was the peaceful and fair conduct of the elections and the acceptance of the results, at a time when democracy is undermined by a succession of coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger. The vote was held twenty years after the end of the civil wars in Liberia, which caused more than 250,000 victims between 1989 and 2003 and whose memory is still alive in this West African country.

Subscribe to the newsletter