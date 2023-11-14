The presence of women in motorsport is increasingly important and the F1 Academy is an example of this. Next year, the entirely female championship that supports Formula 1, will compete in its second season and the line-up is starting to take shape more and more: in fact, today came the announcement of Lia Block in Williams, where she will race in 2024. Her daughter of the well-known Ken Block thus becomes part of the British structure and will race with the ART Grand Prix team.

Daughter of art, Lia takes up the baton of her unforgettable father Ken Block and took her first steps in the world of karting, where she started at 11 years old. At just 17 years old you have already achieved notable results in motorsport. In fact, you have raced in various disciplines, including Extreme E and RallyCross. Her commitment to Williams will represent the first of a full season as a starter in an open-wheel championship.

Photo by: Williams

Lia Block, ART Grand Prix with Williams Racing

Lia Block has already carried out a test that left her very satisfied, in a 2023 that saw her take victory in the 2023 American Rally Association Open Two-Wheel Drive class, becoming the youngest ARA champion in history. “As part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy, the team will support Lia’s learning and development to maximize her potential during the F1 Academy season. Lia will work closely with the Grove team to hone her skills, having access to the full spectrum of support from the Academy,” reads the statement released today by Williams.

Lia Block says: “I am so excited to join the Williams Driver Academy and race in the f1 Academy in 2024! This is something I never even dreamed of! I can’t wait to start this new experience and learn as much as possible.”

James Vowles, Team Principal, Williams Racing, says: “We are thrilled to welcome Lia to Williams Racing as our F1 Academy driver for 2024. Lia has already achieved extraordinary results in motorsport, has incredible natural talent, a as a champion and the dedication necessary to make her journey in open wheel racing a success. We can’t wait to start this journey together. As a team, we are committed to the joint efforts of Formula 1 and F1 Academy to improve female representation in motorsport, and we look forward to working with Lia as a key part of the Williams Racing Driver Academy.”