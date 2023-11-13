Innovation is always welcome, and this is precisely what this LG OLED television offers us. Innovation. Originality. This South Korean company announced it at the beginning of last January, during the celebration of CES, and at that moment it caught our attention because it offers us something unprecedented: transporting video and audio signals to the television completely wireless. The only cable that this OLED M requires is the power cable, although, who knows, perhaps in the future it will also be possible to do without it.

LG currently offers us this television in three different sizes: 77, 83 and 97 inches. Its design is very stylized (it barely has frames), and maintains the same hallmarks of the other premium models with organic panel of this brand: compatibility with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG content; the Alpha 9 Gen 6 image processor designed to deal with artificial intelligence algorithms; Dolby Atmos sound, and finally, the most recent revision of WebOS, 23. However, we have only scratched the surface so far. We have not yet talked about the most interesting features of this television.

LG Signature OLED M: technical specifications

characteristics

panel

4K UHD OLED MLA/evo, 120Hz, 10-bit, 16:9 aspect ratio

resolution

3,840 x 2,160 points

sizes available

77, 83 and 97 inches

hdr

Dolby Vision, HDR10 y HLG

image processor

4K Alpha 9 Gen 6 con IA

operating system

WebOS 23

filmmaker way

Yeah

dolby vision iq

Yeah

sound

Dolby Atmos

connectivity

3 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x USB 2.0, 1 x RF, 1 x salida audio digital óptico, 1 x CI, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x IR y 2 x satélite

wireless connectivity

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0

gaming technologies

NVIDIA G-SYNC, AMD FreeSync Premium, VRR, ALLM, HDR GiG y GeForce Now

energy label

G-Class

precio

From 5,999 euros

OLED TV 195 cm (77″) LG OLED evo M3, UHD 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV, WebOS 23, wireless to hang on the wall and with stand included

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

In practice this television is a G3. Of course, an almost completely wireless G3

As expected, this television incorporates a state-of-the-art 4K UHD OLED evo panel, although, yes, only the 77-inch version relies on one of LG’s new MLA (Meta-lit Lens Array) matrices with microlenses. This technology allows the organic panels that implement it to deliver brightness peaks in limited regions of the surface of the matrix of up to 2,100 nights.

However, the 83- and 97-inch models incorporate larger self-emissive pixels than the 77-inch model, logically, so their maximum brightness delivery capacity should also be notable.

The picture quality of the OLED M TVs is essentially identical to that of the OLED G3

If we stick to image quality, the wireless televisions that belong to the M series provide us with global image quality. essentially identical to which the G3 series televisions offer us. Their gloss delivery capacity is very similar; its image processing is the same; the way they restore the color is also identical…

In short, these OLED M are premium televisions with pure organic panels. All the strengths that are present in the G3 and C3 series models remain intact in these OLED M (to know them in detail you can consult our analysis of the C3 model). Of course, they still do not deal with HDR10+ content. A shame.





Like the G3 family televisions, the OLED M series models incorporate a wall mount that allows us to install them minimizing the space left between the television enclosure and the wall surface. From an aesthetic point of view it is an asset in its favor, although the 97-inch model can also be installed directly on the ground using stylized and robust metal legs. Of course, they are only useful for this review, the 97-inch one, and it is necessary to buy them separately.





The remote control that LG gives us along with the 97-inch model, which is the only one in the M series that sports the last name ‘Signature’, is metallic and brings together a good number of shortcuts. The other two versions, the 77 and 83-inch ones, incorporate the same plastic Magic Remote that LG gives us along with its other televisions. It is a pity that the much more careful metal remote control is not included with all the premium televisions of this brand.





Zero Connect Box: this connection module is the real heart of this television

In the following detail photograph we can see what the Zero Connect Box module looks like to which we have to connect all the video sources, such as the antenna, our DVD or Blu-ray Disc player, or our video game consoles. The philosophy of this connection module is the same as the One Connect that Samsung offers us along with some of its high-end televisions, but there is an essential difference between these two solutions: LG’s Zero Connect Box module transports audio and video signals to the TV via a wireless link.

During this contact I did not miss the opportunity to ask Luis Navarrete, LG’s technical manager in Spain, what wireless connection technology this module uses. Curiously, it does not use WiFi or Bluetooth; It uses a proprietary technology with a frequency higher than that monopolized by these two standards. LG promises us that we can house the connection module up to 10 meters from the television as long as there are no very bulky obstacles between both devices. And if it works. I had the opportunity to check it, and, indeed, the connection is stable at that distance.





The strategy that LG engineers have devised to ensure that the wireless connection between the Zero Connect Box and the television is optimal is ingenious. At the top of the module resides a gigantic dial as an antenna that we must orient towards the television, so that it is not necessary that we place this device right in front of the TV.

It may be housed, for example, next to a side wall. When the wireless link is optimal, the LED on the Zero Connect Box module turns blue. If it turns green, the connection persists, but its performance is not optimal. It is preferable to avoid the colors yellow and red, as we can guess.





Before concluding, it is worth keeping in mind two very interesting notes. The TV’s processing hardware resides within the Zero Connect Box module, and not within the TV itself. On the other hand, I was able to see the 97-inch OLED M model in action with video games, and I verified that LG’s proprietary wireless link does not introduce the slightest latency.

Finally, in the following photograph we can see the connections that the Zero Connect Box module offers us, and, curiously, it only incorporates three HDMI inputs, and not four, as is usually common in high-end and premium televisions. Of course, all of them implement the HDMI 2.1 standard and have full bandwidth (48 Gbps).





OLED TV 195 cm (77″) LG OLED evo M3, UHD 4K, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Smart TV, WebOS 23, wireless to hang on the wall and with stand included

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More information: LG

In Xataka: 8K televisions are selling more and more. The question now is when the content will reach its height.