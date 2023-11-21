December is about to arrive, and with it the Christmas holidays, the end of the year, and of course, the payment of the aguinaldo to the workers as compensation for your year worked.

According to the Federal Labor Law (LFT)this is an annual benefit established in article 87, which all employees must receive with a deadline of December 20, equivalent to at least 15 days of salary.

The bonus is paid by the employers to all workers, whether they are rank-and-file, trusted, permanent, unionized, for work or a specific time, temporary, commission agents, commercial agents, insurance agents, sellers and others similar that are governed by the LFT.

Those who have worked for at least one year are entitled to this benefit, but also those who should not receive the proportional part of the time worked, regardless of whether they no longer work in the company. company.

In the event that an employer fails to pay the bonus, whether in full or late, he or she will be liable to a fine. The worker, for his part, has 1 year to claim that the bonus be paid.

