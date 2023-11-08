Mexican workers receive the bonus at the end of each year, a benefit guaranteed by the Federal Labor Law that must be paid before December 20.

The bonus must be equivalent to a minimum of 15 days’ salary, for all workers who have already been in the company for one year. For those Those who have not yet complied will receive a proportional part. According to the LFT, the bonus is given to all workers, whether basic, permanent, fixed-term, etc., as long as they belong to the formal sector.

The current debate regarding the reform of the Federal Labor Law not only seeks to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours per week – which would imply two days of rest for Mexicans -, but also that the bonus is no longer equivalent to only 15 days, but to 30 days of salary.

“The bonus is a benefit that has not been updated in more than 50 years,” said deputy Manuel de Jesús Baldenebro Arredondo, also president of the Labor and Social Security Commission. who proposed the attempt to increase the bonusand thus modify article 87 of the Federal Labor Law.

However, the discussion around the reform of the LFT, which began on October 16, has not made significant progress. There is still no consensus between the dialogue tables, with businessmen engaged in the reluctant idea that Mexico lacks the necessary conditions to be able to reduce the working day so drastically, and organizations stating that our country is one of the hardest working in the world, with all the red flags that this represents.

The deadline is November 21 for the opposing factions to reach a true verdict, in addition to the current session period ending on December 15. Given the lack of results, it is feared that the talks will be postponed for a year, and that the dialogue be addressed again until 2024.

So Mexicans will have to wait until November 21 to find out if the reduction in working hours and the increase in the bonus become a reality, or, in any case, wait for another year of disenchantment in a sector that still considers it unnecessary to make changes to the conditions that have continued to prevail for half a century.

