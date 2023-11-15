All workers enjoy a series of benefits for offering their services, and in addition to vacation pay and bonuses, among other well-known benefits, they also have the so-called seniority premium, which is a bonus given to those who complete a certain work period in the same company. As explained by the Federal Labor Law (LFT) in its article 162, this payment is for those who worked in the same place for 15 years, and is remunerated with 12 days of salary for each year of service.

To collect the seniority premium, a worker must be linked to one of these reasons, in addition to 15 or more years of service:

Death of the employee Voluntary resignation Unjustified or justified separation of duties

To determine the price that must be paid for the seniority premium, the daily payment that a worker receives must be taken, and as established by the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN), it must be higher than 1 or 2 minimum wages.

Last April, Senator Cristóbal Arias Solís of Morena, presented an initiative to increase the seniority bonus from 12 to 20 days of salary, and reduce from 15 to 12 years of service provided in the same company. This proposal has not been debated so far.

As established by El Economista that month, according to the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOE), Only 22% of subordinate workers have worked in the same company for more than 10 years.

