Mexico is one of the countries that works the most in the world. It is something beyond culture, custom, and even what Mexicans believe about themselves. It is something that actually has to do with quality of life, with physical and mental health, with free time and well-being, and that are factors that Mexicans lack, because for thousands of Mexican workers, work is all his life. There is no life beyond work.

Forums such as the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), in the context of the debate that aims to reduce the working day of Mexicans, have indicated that in Mexico they work close to 2,137 hours annually, which represents a red light compared to nations like Denmark, where there is an average annual number of hours worked of just 1,380.

Currently, article 61 of the Federal Labor Law (LFT) establishes that the Mexican working day is 48 hours, and that any extension thereof must be remunerated. In any case, many times the law has no jurisdiction other than that of paper, since hundreds of thousands of Mexicans work more than 48 hours without any additional payment or due compensation.

In the current debate of disagreements and uncertainty that seeks to reduce the working day from 48 hours to 40 hours a week, a new reform was recently approved in the Chamber of Deputies. On October 25, 2023, The federal deputies gave their approval to the General Law to Prevent, Punish and Eradicate Crimes in the Matter of Human Trafficking and for the Protection and Victims of these Crimes, in which excessive working hours are classified as labor exploitation.

This reform was approved within the framework of the open parliament in which the reduction of working hours is discussed, and passed to the Senate of the Republic. This would imply that, for workers in the formal sector, being subjected to a day of more than 48 hours It could lead to sentences of up to 12 years in prison for companies and employers.

Although the reduction in working hours is not even approved, and there is a latent fear that it will be postponed for another year, this new reform to punish working hours longer than 48 hours represents progress in the dialogues. In one of its most recent investigations, the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness revealed that at least 3 out of every 10 Mexican workers They work more than 48 hours a week, according to their data until September 2022.

The study indicates that 47% of Mexican workers work between 35 to 48 hours per week, while 27% work more than 48 hours, which is a violation of the Federal Labor Law.

Meanwhile, thousands of Mexicans await the end of the endless debate, to find out if the working day will be reduced, or if their fate will be relegated to another year of uncertainty.

