Mexico is in the middle of a strong legislative debate for an initiative that seeks to reduce the working day from 48 to 40 hours. Currently, there is a discussion between legislators and businessmen, who They analyze the viability of the proposal, which will have November 21, the final date of the talks.

Given the possible modifications to the Federal Labor Law (LFT), which has the country waiting, it is important to question How do Mexicans work compared to other employees in foreign countries?

The data is compelling. Of the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the one that records the most hours worked per year.

According to IMCO, Although a Mexican worker dedicates 2,226 hours a year, each hour worked contributes only 95 dollars to the economy. That is to say, Mexico is in the last place of production per hour workeddespite the fact that it is the country where the longest hours are worked, according to the OECD.

Country

GDP per hour worked (USD)

Average hours worked per year

1. Ireland

140

1,657

2. Latvia

129

1,553

3. Romania

128

1,808

(Last place) Mexico

95

2,226

According to the OECD, the average annual hours worked is defined as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people employed per year.. Actual hours worked include regular work hours of full-time workers, part-time workers, paid and unpaid overtime, hours worked on additional jobs; time not worked due to holidays, paid annual leave, own illness, injury and temporary disability, maternity leave, parental leave, schooling or training, work for technical or economic reasons, strike or labor dispute, bad weather, sick leave is excluded. compensation and other reasons.

With information from the OECD and IMCO

