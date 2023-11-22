The initiative to reduce the working day in Mexico from 48 to 48 hours, among other modifications, has brought the issue of working conditions in the country back to the public forum, so It is worth remembering the three types of working hours that existas contemplated by the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

In Mexicothe legislation states that The working day is the time during which the worker is available to the employer to provide his or her work.. But this temporality may be subject to a specific schedule which, by its nature, gives particular characteristics to the work.

That is how The daytime shift is between 06:00 and 20:00. The night shift is the one between 8:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. and the mixed shift is the one that includes time periods of the day and night shifts.provided that the night period is less than three and a half hours, since if it includes three and a half or more, it will be considered a night shift.

How many hours should you work per day?

The maximum duration of the day will be:

8 hours during the day

7 hours at night

7 and a half hours for the mixed

What is Mexico’s work day like compared to other countries?

Last April, the Constitutional Points Commission approved, by majority, the opinion to reform section IV of Section A of article 123 of the Political Constitution, regarding days of work rest.

The modification establishes that “for every five days of work the operator must enjoy at least two days of rest”. Con 27 votes in favor and five abstentions the opinion was accreditedwhich was sent to the Board of Directors for legislative programming. Now, after the reactivation of the regular period of sessions, it remains under analysis between legislators and businessmen.

The opinion states that the constitutional labor regime of weekly rest has been unchanged for more than a century.

Annual average hours worked in OECD countries

The data is compelling. From the member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Mexico is the one with the most hours worked per year.

According to the OECD, the average annual hours worked is defined as the total number of hours actually worked per year divided by the average number of people employed per year.. Actual hours worked include regular work hours of full-time workers, part-time workers, paid and unpaid overtime, hours worked on additional jobs; time not worked due to holidays, paid annual leave, own illness, injury and temporary disability, maternity leave, parental leave, schooling or training, work for technical or economic reasons, strike or labor dispute, bad weather, sick leave is excluded. compensation and other reasons.

This is how the countries of the world work

OECD Chart: Hours worked, Total, Hours/worker, 2021 or latest available

