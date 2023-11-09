Although it is still under review, the issue of reducing the working day in Mexico, from 48 to 40 hours a week, with a modification to the Federal Labor Law (LFT)has caused many people to wonder if it will affect their salary, although the proposal says that it will not be like that. Although this will have to do with the type of salary received, there may possibly be variations, especially due to the type of income they receive.

If the salary is fixed, that is, if an established daily, weekly, biweekly or monthly quota is received, the reduction of the working day It will not affect the payment, since being a right, it should not be modified by the employer.

But in cases in which a mixed salary is received, that is, when there is fixed money that is complemented with commissions, incentives or bonuses, the reduction of the working day could favor receiving less, because if paid by the hour there would be fewer worked; If you earn through commissions, you would have less time to achieve your goals, for example.

If you pay by piece in a factory or warehouse, and you pay by piece or unit, Less could be produced by having less time.

Anyway, It will always be worth checking with the employer what the payment conditions will be like. in case there is a reform to the Federal Labor Law that reduces from 48 to 40 hours a week.

The labour reform It could include a mandatory break of 2 days a week, both with pay, or working fewer hours per day.

