The issue of the working day in Mexico is recurring today, at the same time that the possibility of a reduction from 48 to 40 hours is being discussed with legislators.. But before knowing if it will be approved, it is important remember the current work conditions in Mexico, which are regulated in the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States and the Federal Labor Law (LFT).

How many hours must be worked by law?

According to the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, The duration of the maximum work day will be 8 hours, while for the night case, it will be 7.

In the case of young people aged 12 and under 16, the maximum working day is 6 hours; work for children under 12 years of age cannot be the subject of a contract.

The working conditions also indicate that for every 6 days of work, the worker must enjoy a day of rest., at least. Exactly one of the points that they seek to modify with the change initiative promoted by Movimiento Ciudadano.

How many overtime hours can a worker work by law in Mexico?

The Political Constitution of the United Mexican States contemplates the figure of overtime work for employees and indicates their payment:

“When due to extraordinary circumstances the working hours must be increased (which in the case of daytime hours are 8 hours and nighttime hours 7), one hundred percent more than what is set for normal hours will be paid as salary for the excess time. “.

The Constitution itself clearly states How many overtime hours can a Mexican worker work?so its application is not discretionary, that is, it is limited by the same law:

“In no case may extraordinary work exceed 3 hours a day, or 3 consecutive times. Men under 16 years of age and women of any age will not be admitted to this type of work.”.

Is the employee required to work overtime?

Unfortunately, in Mexico there are many complaints from employees about the obligation that employers make regarding extra work, but this is illegal under the same remuneration. The Federal Labor Law dictates in its Article 68:

“Workers are not obliged to provide their services for a longer period of time than permitted in this chapter”.

“The extension of overtime that exceeds nine hours a week obliges the employer to pay the worker for the excess time with two hundred percent more of the salary that corresponds to the hours of the day, without prejudice to the sanctions established in this Law”.

