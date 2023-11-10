He aguinaldo It represents one of the most anticipated benefits. That is why any risk that this payment may receive will probably make us have various questions.

Among these doubts, absence from work due to maternity disability can question the workers, to resolve this It will be necessary to comply with what the Federal Labor Law indicates.

In the case of the people with less than a year on the job They will have to do a proportional calculation to know how much the bonus will be, however, When you are absent there are other circumstances.

Maternity leave is stipulated in the Federal Labor Law, a six-week break before and after childbirth with pay is indicated and can even be extended.

Likewise, the law indicates that the periods before and after birth do count as days worked in the calculation of the bonus.

