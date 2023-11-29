In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies adopted the remote work, with which workers have stayed at home or have worked mixed shifts, alternating between attending the office and staying at home to do work. Given this, many employees wonder if they are entitled to receive aguinaldo y how much should they be paid if they do a home office.

The Federal Labor Law (LFT) indicates that the bonus is a right of all workers, regardless of their type of work, and it must be received compulsorily every year, on the occasion of Christmas celebrations, as a reward for a year of work.

The LFT says that workers, whether they are rank-and-file, trusted, permanent, unionized, hired for work or a specific time, temporary, commission agents, commercial agents, insurance agents, salespeople and others similar, have the right to receive a bonus. . Clarifies that this labor benefit applies to all workers who provide their services in a subordinate manner to an employer whose employment relationship is governed by the Federal Labor Law.

The payment of the bonus for those who perform home office also corresponds to 15 days minimum salary, like all workers, and if they do not have that period worked, It is calculated in the same way as if you were present in the company and you must receive the proportional part of it when you have less than a year.

During the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, the transition to working from home accelerated, and companies adjusted their policies to ensure that employee rights, including bonuses, are maintained.

As a right established in the LFT, the bonus must be paid to all workers before December 20.

