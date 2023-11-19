Things have changed a lot in Original Sin this week. Two weeks have passed since Yildiz caught Halit with Leyla and now… The Argun couple have divorced! Furthermore, Leyla has deceived Halit that she was pregnant and told him that she had an abortion: she wants to keep him at all costs. In fact, her next step is for him to propose to her, the end of her plan is… Marry him!

The businessman does not realize that she is playing with him more and more every day, and he also has Şahika as an advisor. Will she manage to marry him? What if Argun finds out about the baby lie?

He will also try to enter the Argun family, will he succeed? How will the Argun boys receive him?

For his part, Yildiz will try to rebuild his life. The young woman is very happy in her new house, and also, her mother is now with her. She has gotten a job as a weather anchor and her friendship with Ender, Caner and Emir is still just as strong.

In fact, it is Ender who with Nadir will organize a surprise birthday party for him, since Halit denied him one. The businessman is very interested in marrying her!

Nadir is very interested in Yildiz and Ender is helping him win her over little by little. Will the young woman fall seduced by the man? Will she value all the efforts he makes for her? Will she agree to marry him?

The one who seems to be going to realize Nadir’s interest in the young woman is Halit… Will he let his enemy go after his ex-wife?

