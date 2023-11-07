It’s the windows that do it. If you want proof that the new fifth-generation Lexus RX has been put together with some attention to detail, just look at the windows. They are dead silent, except for the muffled tap when they hit the frame. Ditto for the folding mirrors.

And so that actually serves as an example for the rest of the car – you quickly get the feeling that this is a Lexus that has really considered all kinds of glitz and glamor things, but has decided to keep it simple and therefore better. Well, sort of, then.

Lexus RX has a different, better appearance

It’s not exactly a wallflower, but on this side of the SUV spectrum you’re pretty much looking at cars like the Porsche Cayenne and the Range Rover Sport. So it’s not small, but there are some friendly bumps and lumps in the body that, together with some elegant lines and a complex grille, strangely make it seem a bit smaller than it is. Lexus calls it Next Chapter Design. It is beautiful and appears extremely Japanese and slick.

The same goes for the interior – a large 14-inch screen, some relevant buttons in relevant places and the distinct feeling that someone looked at Mercedes’ Hyperscreen and immediately decided to go in a completely different direction.

It all works fine, although some of the electronic assistants (which are actually supposed to serve you) interfere so intently with your driving behavior that you quickly learn to make turning off that misery a permanent part of your starting routine. .

The versions of the new Lexus RX

The bigger news is the choice of powertrains. The hybrid RX 350h forms the basis of the range, then there is ours, the plug-in hybrid 450h+ (which is cheaper in the Netherlands thanks to the lower BPM), and then the sportier RX 500h Turbo Hybrid follows.

All four-cylinder hybrids with varying ferocity, all four-wheel drive. We previously tested the Lexus RX 500h, but the version we are particularly interested in here is the 450h+; especially because Lexus itself thinks that most buyers will go for this version.

And he is good. Thanks to the over 300 hp of system power, there is plenty of speed available if you ask for it and in the best case you can go about 125 kilometers on the battery pack alone, of which in brutal practice about 65 kilometers remain; usually enough for commuting without waking up the petrol engine.

If you do, the sound will be limited to some mumbling in the background, although it can sound a bit whiny at times. Although that is more due to the e-CVT gearbox than anything else. When the electricity tapped at home runs out, the system switches to the normal hybrid drive, which in our case led to a test consumption of 4.2 l/100 km.

The Lexus RX 450h+ is like a fine wine

This RX is also a very relaxing place to spend your time, there is a lot of space and comfort and it drives very pleasantly. The steering is a bit light and the suspension can seem a bit stiff on some surfaces, but overall it zips through life in a quiet, effective manner without any worries. And so this new Lexus is a calm, mature take on ‘the big SUV’ and the kind of car that will undoubtedly only get better the more time you spend in it.

Specifications of the Lexus RX 450h+ Luxury Line (2023)

Motor

2.487 cc

four-cylinder hybrid

309 pk

couple n.d

Drive

four wheels

CVT automatic

Performance

0-100 km/u in 6,5 s

top 200 km/u

Consumption (average)

1.1 l/100 km

27 g/km CO2 A Label

Dimensions

4.890 x 1.920 x

1.695 mm (l x b x h)

2,850 mm (wheelbase)

2.110 kg

55 l (benzine)

612 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 88.995 (NL)

€ 91.550 (B) – Executive Line