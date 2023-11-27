For Lewis Hamilton, Yas Marina has become a place that evokes memories that are certainly not pleasant from 2021 onwards. Three years ago he lost his eighth world title on the last lap, and we all remember how. In 2022 and 2023 he simply completed two disappointing seasons to say the least, the first of his career in which he failed to win even a Formula 1 grand prix.

These words would be enough to photograph the last three years, but with the season over it is inevitable that everyone’s gaze will focus on the 2024 season, which will start in just under 100 days.

Lewis Hamilton also looks to next season and does so with mixed feelings. There is the pleasure of shelving a project – that of the last two years – which has given rise to enormous problems, many dissatisfactions and only a few glimmers of light. But of little importance. However, there is also a solid concern, one that derives not so much from the performances that Red Bull has shown during 2023, but rather what it may have done in recent months in view of 2024.

The Milton Keynes team won both world titles well in advance, taking home 21 races out of the 22 contested. What worries Hamilton is the development plan made by his rivals on the RB19. The Anglo-Austrian single-seater has not received any significant updates since August, yet it has dominated almost all the races with alarming regularity.

This also means that Milton Keynes have committed financial and time resources to next season and, starting from such a solid base, Hamilton fears that this year’s dominance could be extended to the next 12 months.

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W14, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19

“The last two races went badly, they were bad. Seventh in Las Vegas and ninth in Yas Marina. Red Bull won by 17 seconds and they haven’t touched, they haven’t evolved the car since last August,” declared the 7-time world champion at the end of the last weekend of the 2023 season.

“So it’s easy to assume what form they can start from in the 2024 season… I, on the other hand, was simply slow for the entire match.”

“For us, 2023 wasn’t a great year in general. So there’s not much to look forward to in 2024. The fact that I survived it… I think that’s the best thing.”

Hamilton then tried to encourage Mercedes, guilty of having also believed in 2023 in a project – the 2022 one – which was a failure right from the start and which instead was maintained also thanks to the flash that saw the team managed by Toto Wolff score a double in last edition of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

According to Lewis. in Brackley they have a precise idea of ​​where to work to change things. Knowing where to work and knowing what to do, however, are two very distinct things. And this is why his words were very cautious in view of the next single-seater and the next season.

“The fact that Red Bull hasn’t developed the RB19 since August is definitely a concern. But we’ve learned a lot about the car and now it’s just up to the team, who knows what they have to do. Whether we succeed or not, we’ll see,” he concluded Hamilton.

