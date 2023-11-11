The Slovak, uncatchable in the first heat, is chasing her sixth success on the Finnish track. Distant blues

A classic challenge – Vlhova-Shiffrin – and a third wheel (Duerr) ready to break the duopoly. The first run of Levi’s slalom, the second race of the women’s World Cup, offers certainties and some surprises. In the cold of the Finnish track (-8 at the start) the fastest at mid-race is the Slovakian Petra Vlhova, in 53″79, confirming a feeling with the Levi Black certified by 5 successes in the last 10 editions. The other queen of Levi, Mikaela Shiffrin (6 wins here) is third at 42/100, recovering and attacking after the big scare in training (forklift and blow to the left knee). Between the two dominators of the specialty is the German Lena Duerr (18/100 behind Vlhova), who after a success last season is among the leaders: impeccable from the wall to the finish line, while in the initial stage the Slovakian appeared unbeatable.

The East Wind

—

The rest of the contenders watch from afar, but there are some signs: starting from the rebirth of the Austrians: 4 in the 11 with the rebirth of Katharina Liensberger, fourth at 1″04 ahead of her teammate Katharina Huber (fifth at 1″25 with bib number 29), Gallhuber (ninth at 1″56) and Truppe (eleventh at 1″80). Also in the 10th place are the Swede Sara Hector (sixth at 1″43), the Norwegian Tviberg (at 1″44 with bib no. 25) and the 19-year-old Croatian Zrinka Ljutic, sixth at 1″48 despite an error in the final, emerging force and already on the podium last season in Spindleruv Mlyn. It will be a very tight second heat, because apart from the first three there are 16 athletes in less than a second.

The Italians

—

No Italian among the first 30 at the start and the first to start, Lara Della Mea (at 2″83), Martina Peterlini (at 2″85), Marta Rossetti (at 3″19) and Beatrice Sola (3″96) look on from afar. Anita Gulli is out. Still to go are Vera Tschurtschenthaler, Lucrezia Lorenzi and debutant Emilia Mondinelli, a nineteen year old from Alagna who became Italian champion last March.

The second round is at 1pm.

November 11, 2023

