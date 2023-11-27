You probably already know it, but we love to repeat it: LEVEL UP turns 15! It’s easy to say, but it is a huge achievement that was achieved thanks to daily effort for approximately 782 weeks. Of course we don’t achieve all this alone. It is a job shared with our community and with key partners, like Liverpool.

We want LEVEL UP’s 15th anniversary to be a date to remember and that’s why we want to celebrate it in a big way. Not only will we have a party that some members of our community can attend, but there will also be incredible content that you can enjoy on our Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and, of course, YouTube profiles.

When you want to do big things it is always important to have support, and Liverpool decided to join in to make our anniversary party a reality. Of course, Liverpool will have a huge presence at the event.

Liverpool has been a key ally of LEVEL UP

Liverpool have big plans for the future

We want you to know that Liverpool also has reasons to celebrate, as the successful retailer has big plans for the immediate future.

For months we have been telling you that Liverpool is the best place to buy your favorite video games. It doesn’t matter if you are looking for a console like the PlayStation 5, an accessory that takes you to other worlds like PlayStation VR or a game that turns you into a hero like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: in Liverpool you will find all that and much more.

In fact, Liverpool seeks to be the most important online and physical retailer as a gaming destination. That is, they go all out to become the place you think of when you want to buy your Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and all those releases that will arrive in 2024 and beyond.

Thanks for everything, Liverpool! LEVEL UP’s 15 years would not have been possible without your support!

