The Level-5 Vision 2023 II took place early this Wednesday, November 29, and left several not very pleasant surprises for the community. We already told you about the distant premiere of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam and the date change of FANTASY LIFE i: The Girl Who Steals Time. However, other games from the company also suffered delays.

As you may remember, it was at the end of October when Level-5 celebrated its 25th anniversary and promised that it would share new information about the release dates of its upcoming titles at a digital event.

This event has already happened and confirmed that Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, DECAPOLICE and Megaton Musashi Wired are delayed and none will arrive in 2023, as initially promised.

What happened to Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road?

Inazuma Eleven will take a little longer

Although the long-awaited soccer title was scheduled for the end of this year, it was confirmed that it will now arrive in March 2024, but as a “Beta test” with access to PvP modes and with a release date for the full game yet. to reveal.

The good news is that Level-5 promised a notable graphical improvement compared to previous games in the franchise, a new variety of characters and skills, strategy models to plan matches and a much more careful story.

What happened to DECAPOLICE?

The game will take a long time to arrive

Another of the titles that fans are waiting for is DECAPOLICE, which suffered an indefinite delay that could extend until the end of 2024 or 2025, so those interested in this detective proposal will have to wait a long time for it on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

We remind you that the installment is a role-playing, crime and suspense title that takes you to Ridden City, a place ravaged by criminals, but which has the help of the experienced detective Harvard Marks, who must do his job to maintain control in the zone.

What happened to Megaton Musashi: Wired?

There are a few months left to see this delivery

Finally, the game least affected by these delays was Megaton Musashi: Wired, which did share its exact release date and will now arrive on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on April 25.

