An autoimmune disease that affects the skin and can negatively affect patients’ quality of life. We are talking about psoriasis, which in Italy has 2 million patients. A few days before World Psoriasis Day (29 October) Ucb Pharma organized the event ‘Let’s put psoriasis out of the game’, which took place in Milan on 6 November, which aimed to take stock of the awareness campaign of the same name. Launched on March 2, the social campaign aims to increase public awareness of the autoimmune disease.