Lethal Company is one of the most popular games on Steam and is starring in some really hilarious clips and situations thanks to proximity chat. Don’t miss some of them:

It is one of the indie sensations of recent days. Lethal Company has been released on Steam to enormous success from concurrent players. What’s more, the game has registered a higher number of players than titles as powerful as Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3.

Released on October 23 by the Berros studio, Lethal Company has gained enormous popularity on Steam thanks to its cooperative survival horror formula which has recently made him a reference in the world of streaming.

The game seems designed to convey moments as scary as they are funny and it has already left us with hilarious clips thanks to the interactions that the proximity chat produces between the scared players. Take a look:

Get to know Lethal Company and its fun proposal

Although Lethal Company is not the best looking game visually, proximity chat and brilliant sound design leave us with these kinds of moments that will surely bring a smile to many thanks to the performances and reactions of the players.

And the proposal goes through intermingle horror formula with cooperation between players, while some set out to explore areas full of dangers and resources with unpleasant creatures and others remain vigilant, opening doors and logistically supporting the adventurers.

Lethal Company has more than 36,000 reviews on Steam (the vast majority extremely positive) and has managed to register more than 117,000 concurrent players in the last few hours. Its price is 9.75 euros which makes it very accessible. We leave you its synopsis:

You are a worker hired by The Company. Your job is to collect scrap metal from abandoned industrial moons to meet your profit quota. You can use the money you earn to travel to new moons with higher risks and rewards, or you can buy fancy outfits and decorations for your ship.

Experience the wild, scanning any creatures you encounter to add them to your bestiary. Explore the wonderful outdoor spaces and delve into its most abandoned areas, steel and concrete with dangers that prey on the vulnerable and lonely.

You can guide your crewmates from your ship, using radar to detect traps and using the terminal to access locked doors remotely, or you can enter together and face the dangers together.

If you want more viral games like Lethal Company, don’t hesitate to check out everything about Suika Game: the watermelon game that has gone viral with its launch on Nintendo Switch, with numerous imitations.

And also

Discover more about David Rodríguez, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more