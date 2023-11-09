«Since I don’t believe there is anyone who will ever win the Nobel Prize twice, allow me to take this opportunity and give a personal touch to this prestigious award. At the age during which most young people struggle to discover the secrets of mathematics or the mysteries of the Bible, in the period in which their first loves blossom. At the tender age of sixteen, I picked up a rifle so I could defend myself. It wasn’t my dream, I wanted to become a hydraulic engineer. I studied at an agricultural school and thought that becoming a hydraulic engineer was an important job if you lived in the Middle East and I still think so. However, I was forced to resort to arms.”

Thus began the famous speech with which Yitzhak Rabin, former prime minister of Israel, addressed his interlocutors upon receiving the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, together with Shimon Peres and Yasser Arafat, for the commitment and results achieved with the agreements of Oslo.

A year after those words, Rabin was assassinated by an Israeli extremist, the university student Yigal Amir, during a peace demonstration. It was November 4, 1995, twenty-eight years ago.

What remains, today, of those words spoken almost three decades ago? What remains of Rabin’s commitment to peace in the minds of those who govern Israel? What remains, both in the Middle East and in the international community, of the process of stability and justice desired so strongly by Rabin, Peres, Arafat?

Rabin’s message continued thus, on the occasion of that famous demonstration: «Allow me to say that I am moved. I would like to thank one by one of you who are here today to take a stand against violence and in favor of peace.”

«This government, which I have the honor of leading together with my friend Shimon Peres, has decided to give peace a chance. A peace that will solve most of Israel’s problems. I was a military man for 27 years and I fought so much that I didn’t believe there was a possibility for peace and now I believe there is this possibility. We must do it for the safety of those who are here today and also those who are not here.”

«I am here to show you that people really want peace and oppose violence. Violence destroys the foundations of Israel’s democracy and must be condemned and isolated. This demonstration must send a message to the people of Israel, to the Jewish people of the world, to the Arabs of the world, to the entire world. Israel wants peace, supports peace. And for this I thank you.”

A chance for peace, Rabin said. A peace that will solve most of Israel’s problems. Words that echo in history and which would be dramatically useful today, even after the attack on 7 October. A total condemnation of violence, a hymn to hope because “people truly desire peace”.

It would be enough to reread this speech to ensure that the weapons remain silent today in the Middle East. More than a month after the Hamas attack, the Israeli government does not seem willing to stop, despite the impressive number of victims already caused, including many children.

In 2018, an appeal signed by numerous Italian intellectuals – “Let the weapons be silent and seek the political paths of dialogue” – asked that Israel lay down its weapons in favor of a dialogue for peace in the construction of a solution for two states and two peoples . Among the signatories, around 300 people, were Anna Foa, Wlodek Goldkorn, Helena Janeczek and many others.

Why is it that today, five years later, that appeal no longer has any value, even more so in light of the tragic events of recent days? It would be worth seriously reflecting on the fact that no response in the name of international law can ever achieve justice if carried out with violence.