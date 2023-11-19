The 16 talents that have made it to the La Voz Live Shows are a real delight. It’s impossible to choose just one, we love them all! Although they handle different styles, they have all entered directly into our hearts.

To ours, and of course, to the coaches. Pablo López must be very happy with his Directos team, but he also drools over some talent that belongs to another team. One of them is Noemí Fernández, who gives us a real show every time she takes the stage.

And Pablo, always so poetic when addressing the talents, had some very nice words for Noemí. “You are a piece of medicine, for everything in general,” he has dedicated to talent.

The public has been amazed by the beautiful comparison since Noemí’s voice can cure anything. Pablo has pointed out that this is one of those stories in which a coach just turns around, at the last second, and great things happen. What does that sound like to us? This is how Pol Calvo won La Voz Kids with the man from Malaga!

“The medicine is not generic at all,” Pablo continues, provoking laughter from his companions and pointing out, almost as if it were an attack on himself: “Let me realize it now…”.

The coach thanked Noemí for the wonderful medicine that is her voice. Relive this moment in the video above!