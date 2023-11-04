Suara.com – The families of Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora often share their moments together on social media. Meanwhile, Lesti Kejora recently uploaded a portrait of herself with Rizky Billar and her son, Leslar Al-fatih.

“MashaAllah tabarakallah,” wrote Lesti Kejora in her upload quoted on Friday (3/11/2023).

In her latest upload, Lesti Kejora, who is wearing a hat, is seen holding her husband’s arm. Meanwhile, Rizky Billar was seen holding Baby Leslar who was also looking at the camera.

Apart from the three of them being together, there is something else that also attracts attention from the photo. The interesting thing is the shoes worn by Baby Leslar. The reason is, the shoes worn by Baby Leslar are not cheap.

Quoting Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora’s family fashion account, @leslar.looks, Baby Leslar is known to wear shoes from the Gucci brand. Baby Leslar wears Gucci Toddler Ace Sneaker. The price for these shoes is around USD 425 or the equivalent of IDR 6.7 million.

The price of children’s shoes, which reached IDR 6.7 million, immediately became the spotlight of netizens. The reason is, the small shoes used by Baby Leslar are considered too expensive. In fact, there are netizens who compare the price of Baby Leslar’s shoes with his cellphone.

Other netizens actually said that the price of Baby Leslar shoes was equivalent to one month’s salary. In fact, these shoes can also cover high school entrance fees.

“My cellphone doesn’t have any value, why would I use land injection,” wrote one netizen in the comments column.

“God, those shoes are really cool, bro, they’re for entering high school, bro,” said another netizen.

“A small shoe costs (crying emoji),” commented another account.

“Oh my God bro, a month’s salary is onti,” wrote another account.

“It turned out to be Gucci’s brother’s shoes and the price, (crying emoji),” wrote another account.

The shoes themselves are not the first luxury item that Baby Leslar owns. The reason is, the son of Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora often wears various outfits at fantastic prices. No half-hearted, even the outfit worn by Baby Leslar can reach tens of millions.