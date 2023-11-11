Suara.com – The Indonesian U-17 national team entered the crucial round of the 2023 U-17 World Cup after the match against Ecuador U-17 with a final score of 1-1 at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya on Friday (10/11/2023) evening WIB.

Initially, the Bima Sakti Army took a 1-0 lead through Arkhan Kaka’s goal in the 22nd minute, which was the result of a brilliant pass from Riski Afrisal.

However, the joy came to a halt when Ecuador equalized through Allen Obando’s header in the 28th minute, making the match end in a 1-1 draw.

With this result, the U-17 Indonesian National Team is in third place in Group A with one point.

Morocco leads the group after a 2-0 win over Panama, while Ecuador is second on the same points.

Furthermore, the next challenge awaits the U-17 Indonesian National Team. They will face Panama on the second matchday (Monday, 13 November 2023) and meet Morocco on the last matchday (Thursday, 16 November 2023).

Suara.com analysis, these two matches will be decisive for the Indonesian U-17 National Team’s steps towards the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

As is known, the calculation system to qualify for the knockout rounds of the 2023 U-17 World Cup is to consider the top two teams from each group, as well as the four best third-place teams.

With 24 participating countries, including the U-17 Indonesian National Team, there are three potential paths to move to the next phase.

FIFA still uses standard criteria to determine rankings, including points, goal difference, goal productivity and other factors.

Therefore, the U-17 Indonesian National Team has various scenarios to ensure qualification.

If they are able to beat Panama U-17 and Morocco U-17, the Indonesian U-17 National Team will advance to the round of 16 with Group A champion status.

However, Morocco and Ecuador lost one of their matches.

Although this challenge is not easy, in football, anything is possible.

The second alternative is to go through the runner-up route in Group A. The Indonesian U-17 national team must win over Panama and draw against Morocco, while Ecuador must lose to Morocco.

Looking at the strength of the competitors in Group A, the U-17 Indonesian National Team has a realistic chance of advancing to the top 16 as one of the best third places.

The key to success is to achieve a win over Panama and a draw against Morocco.

With a draw against Ecuador, the Indonesian U-17 National Team proved their abilities and has the potential to become one of the best third places.

It is important for Arkhan Kaka cs to score as many goals as possible and minimize conceding goals so they can move into the next round with confidence.