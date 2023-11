How the dresses were changed is not the most important thing for the new bride from Bathmen. She just really wants the wedding dress back that she took to the De Diamanten Schaar dry cleaners in Deventer. “I may never wear it again, but the dress has a lot of sentimental value. I am someone who, as a child, swung around the room in my mother’s wedding dress. And if it were given to me, I would wear my daughter in that want to see from me.”