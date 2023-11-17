Let’s explain to you when and how you can see the Leonids of 2023, the new meteor shower that we will be able to see from some points in Spain. And if you are curious, we are going to tell you the best time to see this meteor shower and what you should keep in mind to be able to do so.

The Leonids are characterized by their spectacular nature, as they have great luminosity and speeds of up to 250,000 kilometers per hour. Its main body is the comet Tempel-Tuttle, and its name comes from the fact that the point in the sky where you have to look to see them is where the constellation Leo is.

When to see the Leonids 2023

The Leonids 2023 are taking place between November 6 and 30, but The peak will be in the early morning of November 17 to 18. At their peak times, the Leonids will produce up to 10-15 meteors per hour. This meteor shower will take place when our Moon is waxing and 29% illuminated, which means that its luminosity will not prevent us from observing them.

Experts indicate that the best moment to be able to see the Leonids it will be starting at 6:33 on November 18, just before dawn. However, you will be able to see them throughout the early morning without problems, both on Friday and Saturday.

Where and how you can see them see them

You will be able to see the Leonids 2023 from anywhere in Spain, and it will not be necessary to use any optical instrument. Come on, what you can see them with the naked eye, and although they come from the constellation Leo, you can see them anywhere in the sky. Come on, they can appear anywhere.

However, as always in these cases, from the center of a city or a large town it will be very difficult to see them. You will have to look for a place without light pollution, where you can see the dark sky and there are no obstacles such as clouds. Come on, it will also be important to look at the weather information to know if you will have clear skies.

For the rest, the important thing is to be away from towns where the lighting prevents you from seeing them. Once you reach a dark area, look toward the darker areas of the sky and wait until your eyes get used to the dark. Then, you will start to see the brightest stars. It is also advisable to find a place to lie down so that you have greater comfort.

In Xataka | Meteor showers, planetary alignments and lunar phases: all the astronomical events that we have in view