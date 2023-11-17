Are you a lover of stars and constellations? If so, you’re in luck, because tonight an astronomical event will take place that marks one of the most spectacular night scenes of the year: the Leonid meteor shower. To do this, we will tell you how, where and at what time you can see it more clearly. If you want to join us on this astral journey and know all the details, we recommend you continue reading this article.

The star shower or meteor shower It is an event that occurs at certain times of the year and is the moment in which the sky lights up with thousands of stars that cross it at high speed. In this case, this year the phenomenon known as the Leonid meteor shower returns, which usually appear between November 6 and 30 of each year, but reach their peaks of maximum intensity every 33 years. Its formation takes place due to small stones that are lodged in the comet 55P/Tempel-Tuttle which, when passing by the Earth, illuminates the sky and travels at a speed of 250,000 km/hour.

Right now, the Earth is in a position to pass through the dust left behind by that comet, therefore, tonight the sky will enter a phase of greater luminosity at very precise times. From there, if you are a night owl you will have a better chance of achieving this milestone of nature.

When to see the Leonid meteor shower

Have you ever experienced a meteor shower, whether in a series or movie or live? This spectacular event will take place at night from November 17 to 18 in the wee hours of the morning. Thus, scientists have suggested that the best time to observe this phenomenon will be between 1:00 and 3:00 at night. Furthermore, they have revealed that this year is one of the best to visualize the Leonid stars, since their moment of maximum activity will take place four days after the New Moon. In fact, it is estimated that 15 to 20 meteors can be seen per hour under optimal conditions.

How to watch this event

Below, we detail a series of tips that NASA has disseminated to see this galactic event as safely as possible.

First of all, to avoid high temperatures, dress warmly because at those ungodly hours it is usually very cold, depending on the area where you live. Next, you must place yourself in a place where there is not too much lighting, so that you can appreciate more precisely the sparkles that the comet leaves along the way. In addition, you don’t need to use optical objectslike telescopes, since you have to offer a general view of the sky so as not to miss any details.

Furthermore, NASA has suggested that we should orient ourselves towards the east to obtain a better vision and place ourselves with our heads face up, so it will be more comfortable to lie down on a flat place to observe more clearly.

Finally, You have to be patient to see the meteorsbecause our eyes will adapt to the darkness after about 30 minutes, and the show will last all night, so you will have plenty of time to enjoy this wonderful space event.