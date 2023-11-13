Cingolani during the informal Energy Council in Prague

Leonardo, the Tempest joint venture for sixth generation fighters is underway

In November 2021, Luca Goretti, the top official of the Air Force, made predictions regarding the joint future of the European Tempest programs and Future Combat Air System (FCAS) dedicated to the creation of new combat aircraft. He prophesied that these two programs would eventually merge, and that Italy, which joined the initial program together with the United Kingdom in 2019, could play the role of “bridge” between NATO and Europe. QThis was reported by Corriere della Sera’s Economia.



Read also: Leonardo, orders up 14.8% to 13.3 billion as of September 30, 2023

The Tempest project was launched by the United Kingdom during the 2018 Farnborough Airshow, as part of its Combat Air Strategy, with the aim of reinvigorating the national aerospace industry. In that initial phase, Leonardo UK had been designated as a founding partner of Team Tempest, together with the Royal Air Force’s Rapid Capability Office, BAE Systems, MBDA and Rolls-Royce. Over time, the program had involved Japan and Sweden, making significant progress.

The indiscretion, recently published by The Times, according to which Germany was examining the possibility of abandoning the €100 billion FCAS project in collaboration with France and join the Tempest. This move could have represented an opening gesture towards the United Kingdom, with the lifting of the veto on the delivery of Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft to Saudi Arabia by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. However, this could have opened a dispute with France and marked a step forward towards a new configuration of the European defense industry.

Read also: Leonardo Drs continues to grow on the stock market: the idea of ​​selling other shares takes shape

The former Italian Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, during the recent virtual event “The Global Boardroom” of the Financial Times, underlined the importance of greater integration in Europe to be able to express a political and military point of view. He had also underlined the need for more substantial investments and rationalization of defense spending. Draghi had highlighted that, although Europe was the second largest military investor in the world, he often did not make himself noticed in this sector and had underlined the need for a more united European Union in the defense sector.

Meanwhile, the Italian company Leonardo had made significant progress. In December 2022, it announced a collaboration with the United Kingdom and Japan, which had integrated its FX program into the “Global Combat Air Programme” (GCAP). Leonardo had become a strategic partner in this project, together with Avio Aero, Elettronica, MBDA Italy and the entire national production chain, including universities, research centers, small and medium-sized enterprises and startups. In January of the same year, the Italian team, led by Leonardo, had signed a contract to support the Ministry of Defense in a new operational phase, which would lead to a “system of systems” based on new generation air combat platforms, known as sixth generation fighter. This project would have involved the use of an “intelligent” network based on a dedicated cloud architecture, artificial intelligence and powerful next-generation datalinks.

The technological transformation necessary for such an advanced project had required a significant commitment on the part of Leonardo, whose CEO, Roberto Cingolani, had emphasized this direction. Advanced digitalization had made possible the use of technologies such as the “digital twin,” which were virtual replicas of physical products. These allowed future aircraft performance to be predicted and improvements to be tested without the need for physical testing.

On November 9, CEO Roberto Cingolani expressed confidence in an agreement on the joint venture between Italy, the United States and Japan for the construction of the Tempest super fighter by the end of the year. He had underlined the key role that the Leonardo group would play within the GCAP thanks to the development of the technologies necessary for the program. This would have allowed Leonardo to negotiate an adequate and equal role in this important project.

Subscribe to the newsletter