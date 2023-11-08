Leonardo Drs, the idea of ​​an IPO is growing

Leonardo DRS, Leonardo’s subsidiary specialized in defense electronics, posted a solid performance in the third quarter. The US company, listed on the Nasdaq (and until 28 December also on the Tel Aviv Tase list), reported revenues totaling 703 million dollars, showing a notable increase of 11% compared to the previous year. Even more significant was the improvement in EBITDA, which marked an increase of 41%, reaching a total of $82 million in the quarter. Mf reports it.



Read also: Aerospace, Leonardo and Hera together for the recovery of carbon fibres

In the first nine months of the year, total revenues hit $1.9 billion, while EBITDA was $193 million. However, net profit suffered a decline, falling to $47 million in the quarter compared to $279 million in the third quarter of 2022. This decline was mainly due to the fact that the previous year had benefited from extraordinary items related to the disposal of Ges (Global Enterprise Solutions) and Advanced Acoustic Concepts for a total of approximately 270 million dollars.

Read also: Fincantieri with Leonardo in the underwater domain: MoU signed

Following the quarter’s results, management revised its full-year guidance, raising the bottom of its forecast for both revenue, which now sits between $2.73 billion and $2.78 billion, from the range previous target of 2.72-2.8 billion dollars, both for EBITDA, now between 319 and 325 million dollars, while the previous target was between 318 and 328 million dollars. Adjusted EPS was increased from $0.66-0.69 to $0.70-0.72 per share.

Leonardo Drs publishes its results shortly before the parent company, and there is great interest from the US market for any indications on the possible sale of an additional share of Leonardo Drs. This issue was discussed during the conference call with analysts regarding the results of the first nine months. The stock’s performance, which has nearly doubled in value since listing, has attracted attention, up 82% even after recent setbacks.

In this regard, CEO William Lynn was questioned about possible signals coming from Leonardo, which holds 80.5% of the capital through Leonardo US. The common response was to request any updates directly from Roma. The CEO of the parent company, Roberto Cingolani, will present the strategic plan at a meeting of the board of directors on February 24 and will make it public on the market in March.

Meanwhile, the American subsidiary is closely following discussions in Washington regarding the budget and defense budget, awaiting opportunities that may emerge. The expected order of magnitude for 2024 is over $840 billion.

Regarding the third quarter results, the net cash flow generated by operating activities was 36 million dollars. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $47 million in cash available and had outstanding loans totaling $327 million under its credit facilities. The order book reached $4.7 billion, showing a notable increase of 50%, with new bookings of over $1 billion. In particular, after the close of the third quarter, the company obtained a contract worth over 3 billion dollars for the supply of electrical power and propulsion system for the remaining seven submarines of the class Columbia.

Subscribe to the newsletter