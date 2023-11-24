One of the most curious gadgets of the year are these AR glasses that create a large screen before us. This is how the Lenovo Legion Glasses work.

When Christmas approaches, all large technology-related companies usually present their flagship products and Lenovo is no exception. In addition to releasing (it seems with some delay) their Lenovo Legion Go console/computer, they already have a most curious gadget for sale. The AR glasses called Lenovo Legion Glasses.

Broadly speaking, and as they define it, it is a “personal laptop screen“, which we carry in the lenses of our glasses.

These crystals use micro OLED technology to put before our eyes the equivalent of a screen 86 inches, with 1080p resolution in each eye and a refresh rate of 60 Hz.

Furthermore, they are plug and play. Simply connect your cable con USB-C to a device with a compatible port and they will work automatically, feeding themselves through that same port with the energy they need to function.

¿Y what devices are compatible? Of course, the Lenovo Legion Go itself, but they also serve you with other recent laptops such as Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, so that Your screen will turn off so you can continue playing from the glasses (although control must be done from the console itself, of course).

Also Works with Android and iOS phones or mobile devicesas long as they have a port of this type and, thus, you can serve to watch movies or series (or, simply to manage what you want on the smartphone) with a screen much larger than that of the device.

In the video that heads this content we present a unboxing and first test of Lenovo Legion Glassesa device whose price of 500 euros It is not for everyone and it could be improved in some aspects, such as its weight or lateral insulation, but it undoubtedly provides a surprising experience.

