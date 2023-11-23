Around 80% of people with disabilities in Italy have declared that they have unsatisfactory free time: the technology company has decided to intervene in this regard Lenovowith an event dedicated to inclusive gaming, the “Gaming for All”.

The company, about to participate in the upcoming Milan Games Week & Cartoomics, in collaboration with the ASPHI Onlus Foundation, the FightTheStroke Foundation and the Mazzola Foundation, has involved dozens of children with disabilities and schools with inclusive IT experimentation paths.

The initiative affected the entire national territory, branching out into 5 stages. Let’s read together the statements of Cristina Manfredini, general secretary of the ASPHI Onlus Foundation:

“ASPHI’s mission is to spread skills on accessible digital and accompany innovation processes in disability services. Our commitment for the future of the project is to find resources to strengthen the community and expand research, involving and enabling rehabilitation centers, schools, cooperatives and associations interested in experimenting with the potential of video games and eSports as a tool for participation, well-being , fun and learning.”

We hope that this initiative has enabled schools and not only to learn more about inclusive technologies, which would allow children (and fewer children) with more or less serious disabilities to have fun… without limits!