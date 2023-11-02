We have good news for fans who are interested in getting LEGO Super Mario products! It seems that the arrival of new sets has been advanced.

We are talking about two new sets that have already appeared listed in the JB Spielwaren store for January 2024. They are these:

A new set of Caco Gazapo in Yellow Toad’s tent: available from January 1, 2024.

Another new set of Penguin Familyfeaturing a mom and baby penguins from Super Mario 64 and Goomba in a Santa hat – is also listed for January 1, 2024.

What is your opinion? You can find our complete coverage of LEGO Super Mario on our website.

