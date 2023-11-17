Denpasar Voice – Good news comes from Indonesian football. The left wing of the Dutch League 1 team, Fortuna Sittard, namely Ragnar Oeratmangoen, has now arrived in Jakarta to continue the naturalization process so he can play for the Indonesian National Team coached by Shin Tae Yong. Quoted from Timnasbolaa’s Instagram, the 25 year old player has Maluku blood from his grandparents.

"WELCOME! RAGNAR ORATMANGOEN (25) HAS ARRIVED IN JAKARTA FOR THE NATURALIZATION PROCESS! The Indonesian national team will add a new front player, namely Ragnar Oratmangoen. @Oratmangoen. "This top Dutch league player is already in Jakarta to take care of the naturalization process," said timnasbolaa.

“Just so you know, Ragnar Oratmangoen is a player who has Indonesian blood from his grandparents from Maluku. “Nevertheless, the 25 year old winger was born and raised in the Netherlands,” concluded the timnasbolaa account.

Quoted from Transfermarkt.co.id, Ragnar has now played 8 times for his club Fortuna Sittard. The player who plays as a left winger is a breath of fresh air for the Indonesian National Team’s naturalization policy. This is because most naturalized players play as defenders.

It is predicted that Ragnar’s arrival will strengthen the Indonesian National Team’s attack line which is considered less clinical in terms of finishing. The player born in Oss, Netherlands now has a market value of 7.82 billion. Many hope that he can be a solution to the dullness of Indonesia’s front line. (*/Dinda)