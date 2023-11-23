The sequel to Left 4 Dead was necessary to replace the original game, the leader in its development says that the only way to advance the project was to make a sequel.

When Valve created Left 4 Dead in PC and Steam Deck, the shooter of zombis focused on cooperative you could barely play. For this reason, Left 4 Dead 2 (also on Xbox 360) was born and was released just a year later in platforms as Steam.

As they say from Kotaku, that’s too fast to be a sequel. But according to him responsable del Left 4 Dead originalit was so fast because it was a “broken thing” that no one wanted to continue working on.

Released on November 18, 2008 and with the sequel in 2009, everything was a spiral of criticism and discouragement from fans who believed that Valve abandoned the project instead of supporting it as with Counter-Strike.

There were fans accusing of greed, but the reality was that the sequel was its own game because the Left 4 Dead engine was a disaster which would not have supported modding and new features or updates.

In a recent interview with Game Developer, the director de Left 4 Dead -Chet Faliszek- spoke about the origins of the first game and the complicated development process of the popular cooperative shooter.

“I don’t think outsiders can appreciate how broken the Left 4 Dead engine was, but it was still released,” he said. “It loaded each map two or three times in the background.” Valve tried to fix it, but nothing worked.

Sometimes it gave other problems (like surviving that disappeared) and Faliszek explains why Valve made L4D2 as an independent sequel and not Left 4 Dead update or expansion.

That’s why Left4Dead2 was such a sudden release.

“Left 4 Dead was such a broken thing that no one wanted to touch it,” Faliszek explained. “The game iterated so fast that (…) you had to load a map two or three times. That meant that, at some point, you had to pay the consequences.

There was no way to support Left 4 Dead mods the same way we did for Left 4 Dead 2 without a big reboot.” In 2009, Valve did not explain anything to the public and even promised to support the game alongside the sequel.

He did this to a certain extent by bringing maps and content to L4D2, but fans were calling for a boycott. Faliszek says they were silent: “When people kill themselves to release a game, you don’t really want to say there were problems with it.”

In the end, Faliszek wanted to be “thankful” for all the developers’ work in bringing the game forward. By not explaining the situation, he ensured that fans and players would criticize senior officials at Valve (like him) and not those who worked hard to create something.

“I’d rather someone get mad at me because they think it was my idea,” Faliszek said. This person left Valve and is now with his own zombie co-op, The Anacrusis, which is leaving Early Access on December 5.

Faliszek left Valve in 2017 and says the game focuses on what he believes matters most to fans of the genre because of the statistics seen on Valve: Work together through levels in cooperative mode.

“So I focused (in Anacrusis) on having several friends hang out together, playing together,” he said. Although when he’s not working, he returns to L4D2, where fans continue to impress him with his mods.

Is it already clear why Left 4 Dead had a sequel so soon and quickly? It is seen that Left 4 Dead 2 was born to correct the errors of the originalbut today it is still widely played and popular.