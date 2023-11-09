The young talent of the HRC SBK team will once again be on the starting grid of a MotoGP Grand Prix aboard a Honda, as he has already done in Jerez, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg and Barcelona this year. The last three replace the injured Alex Rins on the Team LRC RC213V, as he will do this weekend in Sepang and next in Qatar. That will take him to seven races this season, over a third of the calendar.

“I come and go, I’m happy and I will continue to be. Two more races with Team LCR, with whom I’ve already been three times, being competitive among the Hondas, with a great desire to get on the MotoGP,” he added.

For Lecuona, however, not being chosen for the move to MotoGP when Honda has used him so much this year was not a pleasant prospect.

“I admit I’m disappointed, when they told me I was disappointed. After all the efforts, sacrifices and work you also get emotional, because you’re there day after day working towards an objective that in the end, for whatever reason, it does not arrive”.

“I didn’t like it, it was the Jerez week (SBK) and it left me a bit emotional. I have to take the positive side and the big goal was to sign another two years with the brand, with HRC, to continue in the Superbike World Championship. I know that I am appreciated and that they want me, that’s why they renewed me. And they also have faith in me, that’s why they called me to race these two races. Regardless of the negative things I may think, I’m still happy and grateful to have remained at Honda.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Iker Lecuona, Repsol Honda Team

However, it is difficult to understand the real reason for this choice. “They more or less gave me an explanation, which I don’t really believe, and then, as a driver, you take it badly because it’s not what you want to hear. It makes sense, they have reasons, but I’m not happy with their decision. Even if I am happy”.

What no one knows, he assures, is who will be the rider chosen by Honda for that place in the Repsol-branded team. “I honestly have no idea, and that’s a bit of a problem” (laughs).

Iker would understand if the chosen one was a proven rider, like Fabio Quartararo, but not if they chose a young and inexperienced rider, like Fermin Aldeguer, given that the Valencian would be on Alberto Puig’s list of names.

“I would be one hundred percent screwed, you can’t imagine what a kick in the balls it would be. I don’t think Honda is ready to take on a young rider with no experience. I’m young, but I have two years of experience in MotoGP and I’ve done excellent races with the MotoGP, going strong. I did five races with Honda and I was with the others. It would be a kick that hurts and from which it would take time to recover”, commented Iker with real emotion.

