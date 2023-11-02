Tuesday was a very special day for Charles Leclerc. The Senna family sent him to visit the foundation and the museum dedicated to the three-time world champion, an experience that was very emotional for Leclerc.

“Ayrton is the only idol I’ve ever had – confirmed Charles – the family invited me to visit the foundation, I had the chance to see the single-seaters and helmets that Ayrton raced with, and it was a very emotional moment for me. Viviane welcomed me in an incredible way, telling me many stories related to Ayrton, it was a very, very special moment.”

Regarding the Interlagos weekend, Leclerc doesn’t want to have any illusions, even if the third consecutive pole position were to arrive. “Pole is always a good moment – ​​he explained – but for me what matters more is what you do in the race. At the moment we still don’t have the car needed to convert pole positions into victories or excellent results, we know that we have to work, and we are aware that there is still a lot to do.”

Compared to the Mexican stage, this weekend Pirelli will bring a harder choice of compounds to the track: C2, C3 and C4. It will be an important variable in view of the race, but according to Leclerc it is not enough on its own to change the scenario.

“I don’t think this aspect can have a major impact on our performance, from what we’ve seen in the races held so far it’s a question of track type. Especially on the eve of this weekend it is difficult to make predictions, we know that on sprint weekends the FP1 session is tremendously important, if you take the wrong direction there is no way out.”

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

Still on the subject of sprint weekends, Leclerc is one of the drivers (not many, by far) to be in favor of the format that we will see this weekend for the last time in 2023.

“Yes, I like it because I personally appreciate having only one free practice session. At the same time I don’t think we should have more than six sprint weekends in a season, the current number seems correct to me. Having a free practice session and going straight into qualifying is something I like, although I think Saturday needs to be improved, I think we will all work on it together. Personally I’m not enthusiastic about the idea of ​​having three free practice sessions, sometimes it gets a bit boring because the same program is always repeated, and that’s why I like the idea of ​​going straight into action after just one hour of free practice”.

