“The presentation? Well, if you don’t do it here, you don’t do it anywhere.” Leclerc is among those who interprets Las Vegas for what it is: Las Vegas. Charles’ analysis, decidedly less extreme than Max Verstappen’s, sees the glass as half full without forgetting the line of demarcation between the outline and the sporting event.

The setting, however noisy, can be an opportunity, as long as it does not invade the moments in which those who take to the track need their space. Despite the limitations that the simulator may have, Leclerc promoted the track, changing his mind compared to when he saw the drawing for the first time. “It looked like an upside-down pig to me,” Charles commented, smiling, but when he turned to the simulator he changed his mind.

How did you see and experience the weekend presentation?

“A strong impact, but then again we are in Las Vegas. For me the most important thing is that the DNA of this sport remains the same. Once this aspect has been guaranteed, we must also seize the opportunities that come from this type of event, we race in incredible cities and having initiatives surrounding the race weekend means attracting people who perhaps have never been interested in racing, bringing together an audience that potentially can start following the world of motorsport. There could be many new fans in the years to come.”

Photo by: Ferrari

Charles Leclerc smiles with Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

However, there are fans who cannot afford to be here in the stands…

“It’s a really good point and I hope Formula 1 can work on this aspect because undoubtedly there are many incredibly expensive events for the real fans who love the sport. I mean big fans who can’t afford to experience a race live, I think this is a problem that needs to be addressed.”

Max stated that he is not a fan of the show, and that he considers this event to be 99% a show leaving the sporting side only 1%…

“No, no, for me we just have to protect the DNA of this sport. I love racing as it is, the current weekend format is fantastic and we should keep it. But when you come to a city like Las Vegas or when you go to a place like Miami, I think it’s right to seize every opportunity in the general interest of Formula 1. If that means doing something extra that’s great, we just have to try to find the limits in managing our spaces because before the race we have other things to think about. At the same time, I perfectly understand that in these places there may be special side initiatives.”

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc during the opening ceremony of the Las Vegas GP

Did you walk the trail? What are your thoughts on this route?

“No, I didn’t actually do the track lap, but I was on the simulator. I remember that when I saw the design of the circuit for the first time I thought… ‘this is going to be a really boring track’ Then, however, in the simulator I was positively surprised and I really liked it. It is a rather technical track, with a lot of combined braking, which makes it difficult to manage the front end, and also the fact that there will be extremely limited grip will make the scenario interesting. I also believe there will be good overtaking opportunities.”

Are you expecting a spectacular race?

“In the end I believe it doesn’t just depend on the layout of the track, but on the competitiveness of the single-seaters. If Red Bull is a second faster than everyone else this weekend, we will probably see a rather boring race, but if they are closer to McLaren, and if perhaps we are faster than we expect, then I think there will be all for a fantastic race, because the track layout should offer plenty of overtaking opportunities. When I see the interest there is around this event I really hope there can be a good race, it wouldn’t be the best if all these audiences who are not familiar with Formula 1 found themselves watching a boring race.”

Do you think the events surrounding this weekend are a source of distraction for your work?

“This is the aspect where there must be a line that must not be crossed. Today is Wednesday, so the opening ceremony is fine, as is everything else. But ten minutes before getting into the car we must be in our quiet space and not be disturbed by what is happening around. This space must be protected, before the start of the Grand Prix, I mean from the pre-grid laps onwards, we must be left alone so we can concentrate on the actual race.”

Read also: