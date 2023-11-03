Ferrari shines on Friday in Sao Paulo, taking home an unexpected second time in the qualifying sessions that determined the starting grid for the Brazilian Grand Prix, which took place today at the Carlos Pace in Interlagos.

Ferrari was coming off some races in which the choices did not prove to be good enough to bring home important results, but this time things went in the best way, above all thanks to the excellent choice of coming out among the first in Q3 and doing a good time before the arrival of torrential rain which forced the race direction to display the red flag well before the end of official practice.

“It’s always very difficult to make the right decisions, but today we managed to make them all and we really did everything well,” said Leclerc at the end of qualifying.

The Monegasque confirmed the surprise he had with the second time in qualifying. In his opinion, Ferrari already seemed to be going in an interesting way in Free Practice 1, but it is clear that the front row was not in the Prancing Horse’s ideas before this afternoon.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“Second place is a nice surprise”; she admitted the 26 year old from Monte-Carlo. “For us the weekend, at least for now, is going well. But today I tried something I had never tried in my career. From Turn 4 there was no rain during my last attempt, but it almost seemed as if the track was wet, it was very difficult to control the car.”

“There was zero grip on the track, a lot of wind, the car went everywhere and we lost a lot, I thought I’d come back at the end of the lap, but then I got the second fastest time and it was a great surprise, a truly bizarre day for everyone today, but I’m happy with the front row.”

Now the big question mark will be Sunday’s race. With only one free practice session carried out, no one has a clear idea about the race pace. Furthermore, the Carlos Pace has an asphalt which leads to accentuated tire degradation.

“I don’t know about the race, because on weekends with the Saturday Sprint there is always a big question about the race pace on Sunday. I hope it goes well and let’s hope there isn’t too much rain both tomorrow and Sunday”, concluded Leclerc.

Read also: