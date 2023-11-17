Ferrari ended the first day at the top of the time table, thanks to the best time recorded by Charles Leclerc in 1:35.265, which allowed him to finish ahead of his teammate by around half a second. A Ferrari that proved to be particularly fast and fit during the lap, as confirmed by the drivers themselves, who expressed positive feelings regarding the general behavior of the car.

The Las Vegas track immediately proved to be very treacherous as they expected, given the poor grip and the low temperatures, which in the second free practice session reached 15°C on the asphalt. However, after the first few laps in which it almost felt like driving on ice, lap after lap the track started to get rubbery, thus giving the drivers greater confidence.

“In the first two laps the track was very slippery, but once the dirt was cleaned, the grip was ok,” explained the Monegasque from Cavallino at the end of the day, from which he nevertheless drew rather positive sensations, in particular for as regards the performance on the flying lap where, as often happens, the Red seems to have an edge over the long distance.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“For now it seems promising. I like the track, it’s fun to drive, I’ve always liked street circuits. We seem pretty competitive for now. It’s difficult to understand exactly where we are in terms of race pace, but on a single lap we seem strong. Now we have to work and take a step forward for tomorrow, but it’s a good start”, added Leclerc, underlining how there is still work to be done to improve the race pace. The most complex issue is that of tire management, especially with regards to graining, which affected many drivers during the session, first at the rear and then at the front, depending on how the track evolved.

As in other events, the most formidable opponent seems to be Red Bull. The gap of one second accumulated today does not seem to reflect reality, even if there are some interesting elements from which to draw some indications. On the first day, Ferrari showed a consistent advantage in terms of top speed, so much so that in the straight area of ​​the Strip alone, Red Bull lost over four tenths, with a gap that, before the opening of the DRS, had reached 7 km/h. Undoubtedly, it is also worth underlining how the Milton Keynes team chose a more loaded configuration than their opponents, as shown by the decision not to cut the flap of the mobile wing in a similar way to what was seen in Monza.

A gap which, clearly, will be reduced when the RB19s open the DRS, given the more loaded set-up, but it will be a reference to keep an eye on tomorrow. In fact, observing the data obtained from the other straights, we notice how in the one where it is possible to use the DRS, i.e. the section exiting turn three, Red Bull is roughly in line with the Red, while on the final one, where the ‘use of the mobile wing, the SF-23 returns to making significant profits.

“I think that in qualifying (the Red Bulls) will be there as always, while in the race they are still too strong, Max did an excellent race simulation. They will certainly be strong in the race, but in qualifying tomorrow we will be close”, added Leclerc.

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

On the other side of the pits the mood is clearly different. It wasn’t an easy day for Carlos Sainz, especially due to the impact against a manhole in the first free practice session, which effectively affected the rest of the weekend. Due to the damage sustained, in fact, the Spaniard was forced to replace the battery, which will result in a ten-place penalty on the starting grid for Saturday evening’s race.

Sainz revealed that the impact with the object also damaged his seat, with an impact on his neck and back: “I’m fine. After the accident I suffered a pretty strong blow to my back and neck. Unfortunately, obviously the chassis, Power Unit, battery and even my seat were damaged after the accident, which involved a huge effort from all the mechanics and the team to put together a completely new car for FP2 which allowed me allowed us to complete the session, which in my opinion was a heroic effort.”

A sanction that clearly negatively affects the weekend because, after what was shown in free practice, expectations were undoubtedly higher. Furthermore, Sainz himself had made no secret on the eve of the fact that Las Vegas could have been a favorable event for the SF-23, given the long straights and the many slow corners in which the mechanical part of the car counts.

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari SF-23 recovered after hitting a manhole during Free Practice 1

“I think we saw how this weekend we are quite competitive, the track layout suits (our car) better, we also seem to turn on the tires well on the single lap. I was quite excited and optimistic. Unfortunately, at the end of the session, the team informed me that I would get a 10 place penalty on the starting grid for something that was not my fault. Obviously, this has completely changed my mindset and opinion on how the weekend will unfold from now on. You can imagine how disappointed and incredulous I am about the situation. You won’t see me very happy this weekend,” added the Madrid native.

The penalty understandably left both Sainz and Ferrari disappointed, who tried to ask for an exemption to avoid a sanction, as the battery failure was caused by an external element. The commissioners explained that, if they had the authority, they would have granted the exemption, but not having this power, the regulation must be respected to the letter, as it is written. For the Cavallino driver this represents a clear signal of how the situation could be improved for the future: “What happened today for me is a very clear example of how this sport can be improved in many ways. The FIA, the teams , the rules, this could clearly be applied as force majeure, so as not to end up with penalties.”

