Charles Leclerc’s retirement on the formation lap of the Brazilian Grand Prix could become the symbolic moment that represents Ferrari’s 2023 season.

The Monegasque driver, while he was busy warming up his set of new Soft tires with which he was supposed to start the Grand Prix at the Carlos Pace in Sao Paulo, ended up on the wall after losing the rear of his SF-23 at the first of the two curves on the right.

The car shut down after the impact, while Leclerc alerted the garage that he had a hydraulic problem which led him to lock the rear tyres. The next radio team was eloquent: “Why am I such a loser?”

The Monegasque managed to restart the car and move away from the barrier, also recovering the hydraulics, but only to move the SF-23 and park it in a corridor exiting the track.

“I had a problem… I don’t even know for sure. I can’t say what happened (he says after asking the Prancing Horse press office, ed.)”, he declared to Sky Sport F1 once he arrived in mix area dedicated to printing.

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23

“I lost the hydraulics first on the steering wheel, then the rear wheels locked themselves for safety on the engine and then I hit the wall. Today I couldn’t do anything more. I got angry, I was unlucky because in this end week we had prepared everything to do well in the race and instead I found myself out after just three corners. It hurts a bit. Enough.”

Leclerc moved the conversation to talk about the bad luck that has gripped him since the beginning of the year, also because it was clear that Ferrari – at least for now – has no intention of making known what went wrong on the Red number 16.

“This year hasn’t been a year where I’ve been really lucky… Maybe a trip to Lourdes will help me at some point… I don’t know what to do. The best thing I can do is do well in the car. When I’ll put my helmet back on, I’ll give 150% once again, they can all count on me. At the moment it hurts. We’ll talk about it with the team.”

Leclerc remained near the car for several minutes after the incident due to the red flag triggered by the accident at the start between Alexander Albon’s Williams and the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen. The Ferrari driver tried to ask to restart, so as to have a chance of being able to finish the race. But this was not allowed.

“With all the bad luck we had today… I tried to restart with the car, even though I couldn’t. They had to take it back. They didn’t accept me restarting to try to finish the race. So that’s how it went,” concluded Leclerc.

