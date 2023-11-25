For a Carlos Sainz eliminated even in Q1, Ferrari can show off a sumptuous Charles Leclerc, author of a great performance in the last lap of qualifying for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which led him to obtain second place behind the elusive Max Verstappen.

What made Leclerc’s last lap special were the difficulties that Ferrari had to face today. The SF-23s seemed distant relatives of the ones seen yesterday, and even in Q2 the Prancing Horse’s front row chances seemed to be less than slim.

Leclerc, however, placed a lap – the last of Q3, the only one done with a set of new Soft tires – which once again showcased his talent, his ability to take a car to the limit and extract the maximum potential.

“Honestly, looking at the type of weekend we’ve had so far here in Abu Dhabi, I didn’t expect this result at all, it’s almost half a miracle. I knew well that in the last attempt, the one done with new tyres, I would have to put it all together right away.”

“I never expected this result. Because I missed Free Practice 1, then we struggled in Free Practice 3, in Q1 and Q2. All this put together makes it a great result for the team and gives us hope for the second place in the Constructors’ World Championship”.

“In the last corner before the finish line the car slipped a bit and I lost some time, but I think the others also found themselves in the same situation. I’m very happy with this second place. And to say that in Q2 I was worried about not being able to qualify, I was afraid I wouldn’t make it, and in the end we’re on the front row, it’s fantastic.”

Leclerc tried a couple of sets of used Soft tires to gain confidence with the car and then gave it his all with the new sets. The times achieved with already used tires were quite high compared to the other cars which in turn used already run-in tyres, but once the new sets were fitted, the SF-23 number 16 changed pace.

“For some reason our car seems to struggle more than the others on used tyres. It didn’t seem like we could have any hope. But then when we put on the new set of tires in Q3 the car literally came back to life and gave great sensations. front row is a big surprise.”

Leclerc confirmed once again that he has only one objective this weekend, which is to help Ferrari finish the World Championship in second place in the Constructors’ standings. However, the help of Sainz will be needed, who will have to recover after today’s disappointing qualifying.

“McLaren, like Red Bull, is very strong and they will be strong in the race. The Mercedes struggled in qualifying, but it’s tomorrow that counts. And we’re only interested in getting ahead of them. Then if there’s opportunity to win, I will do everything to do it. I think it will be more difficult than Las Vegas but never say never, because even today we didn’t expect to do so well.”

“The objective is to close the World Championship in second place in the Constructors’ World Championship. We want to beat Mercedes. I hope that Carlos (Sainz, ed.) can start well and get close to me to fight together against the Mercedes. We hope to be able to put ourselves at behind both W14s to take home second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, which is the only thing that matters to me this weekend”, concluded Leclerc.

