Milan’s Curva Sud has announced that it will not participate in next Saturday’s away match at Lecce. The reason

The Southern Curve of Milan announced that he will not be present in the away match against Lecce at Via del Mare, match scheduled for Saturday 11 November at 3pm. This is the statement released by the AIMC: “ENOUGH NOW! For next week’s match we are faced with yet another massacre committed by a football club towards the fans, with the tacit consent of president De Siervo and of the entire Lega Serie A which to date has not yet put a problem on the agenda which has been going on for years.”

Still: “How is it possible that, as already happened in Cagliari, a Serie A club can easily start the season without EVER guaranteeing 5% of the stadium’s capacity to guests (as required by the regulations written by the LEAGUE itself)?!!! The visiting fans who go to Lecce are punctually assigned only 1075 tickets against the 1527 they would be entitled to by right. With the consequence that for the most numerous fans, many fans, often with planes and buses booked for some time, remain without tickets.

In the end: “As if that wasn’t enough, for a couple of seasons now the Apulian club has been charging Milan-Inter-Juve fans €62, compared to the €19 that all other fans pay. In light of all this, we no longer intend to submit to the “rule” of having to enter a stadium at any cost as the away sector would be filled with local Rossoneri fans.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics on the world of Milan without missing any updates, stay connected to Ilmilanista to discover all the day’s news on the Rossoneri in the league and in Europe.

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 5:04 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED