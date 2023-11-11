Fiery final minutes at the start of the Sea with the expulsion of the Rossoneri striker for protests and the goal disallowed by the Giallorossi striker due to a stomp (detected by the VAR) at the start of the action on Thiaw

The Lecce-Milan finale was fiery and full of controversy. It all happened in full injury time, after the home team’s comeback who went from 0-2 to 2-2 in the space of 4 minutes. The first episode is the red card directed at Giroud who asked for a free kick on the edge of the opponent’s area due to a handball from Pongracic. Abisso did not detect the infringement and, after warning the Frenchman, directly drew the red card. It’s likely that the former Chelsea player let out one “little word” too many. A handful of seconds later the goal was disallowed against Lecce, the one that would have given the home team the 3-2. On Falcone’s goal kick Abisso has his back turned to the area where the ball ends up or where Thiaw and Piccoli are. There is a casual contact between the two who are watching the ball, meaning Piccoli’s foot steps on Thiaw’s. The ball goes to Piccoli who shoots from distance and beats Maignan. Abisso points to the midfield and validates, but the VAR intervenes because the referee did not see the offending episode. After the review, the goal was annulled amid protests from Lecce.