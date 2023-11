Lecce, through its website, has adjusted the price of tickets for the Away Sector in view of the match against Milan

(source: uslecce.it) US Lecce, in partial correction of what was communicated this morning, specifies that, on the occasion of the Lecce – Milan match, the price of tickets for the Curva/Distinti/Ospiti sectors is Euro 35.

Due to a mere technical error, this morning a press release issued by the ticket office was published with the incorrect price table.