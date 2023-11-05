The Giallorossi coach commented on the defeat, which only came in the final minutes, against José Mourinho’s team

Crazy final at the Olimpico: the Lecceahead thanks to Almqvist, comes out defeated due to the comeback of the Roma registered Azmoun e Lukaku. The possibility of bringing home points for the Apulian team only faded in injury time: “We were lucky in the first half. Falcone saved a penalty, we didn’t start very well and Roma did better. Then we read the game well and did well in the second half. In Serie A, when you have the opportunity to double your lead you have to do it. You can’t afford to let go in the last two minutes. We weren’t even malicious enough to bring home a draw and we paid the price just as we did in the last two games“, began a regretful Roberto D’Aversa.

D’AVERSA’S WORDS – “There were two circumstances in which we could close it,” he continued D’Aversa – but the regret is on the occasion of the goals conceded. We have committed some naivety. At that moment we had three central defenders and yet we were able to leave one player free to head the ball. When you make mistakes against Lukaku and Dybala, unfortunately you pay for them.” The coach of Lecce he then concluded: “Anger and disappointment must remain. We have to put this on the pitch against Milan, as well as canceling the last minutes. We will work to improve many aspects“.