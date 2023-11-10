Without victories in seven official matches, and fresh from the mockery of Rome, the Giallorossi will host Pioli’s team on Saturday at 3pm, having relaunched themselves in the Champions League

Unbeaten until the sixth day, the Lecce seems to have lost the magic of the first month of the season. In the last seven official matches, including the Italian Cup, the Salento team have lost five times, drawing against Udinese and Sassuolo. It’s true that three of the knockouts came against big names like Juventus, Napoli and Roma, but the advantage over the relegation zone is now only five points.

What was done at the beginning of the season has not been wasted, but we need to get back to scoring points, even if the calendar, before a favorable phase with many direct clashes, presents one last climb, Milan fresh from the success against PSG. Speaking at the press conference the day before, Roberto D’Aversaformerly of the challenge due to his past as a footballer in the Rossoneri academy, is aware of how his team will be called upon to do a feat to avoid a new defeat: