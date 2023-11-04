The statements of the Giallorossi coach on the eve of the match

The Lecce coach, Roberto D’Aversa he spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match at the Olimpico against Roma. “We will face a strong opponent in a hot environment with a sold-out stadium. The people will push Roma and we must be ready to start strong. Against Fiorentina and Parma we started quietly and had difficulties. We are clear and physically ready to an appointment like this. We must have the will, enthusiasm and personality to perform. The result will have consequences. We know that Roma are missing some players but if we go onto the pitch thinking about this we risk making a bad impression. We must have the utmost respect and play with malice. The others are stronger, the pitch must prove the opposite.”